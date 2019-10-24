Kristi Rae Allgier (September 21, 1958 – October 10, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Kristi Rae Allgier passed away October 10, 2019 at the University of Utah hospital due to complications resulting from a long hospital stay after she suffered a stroke in mid-August.

Kristi was born in Afton, Wyoming on September 21, 1958 to Jack and Jean Allgier. The 5th of 9 children, Kristi attended school in Minnesota, South Dakota, and finally Idaho, where she graduated from Kamiah High School in the class of 1977.

In 1981, Kristi moved to Green River, Wyoming where she soon began working at City Auto, eventually becoming the Store Manager. Later, in an effort to be closer to her ailing mother, Kristi took other jobs at K-Motive and Smiths’ Power before returning to the auto parts business at NAPA, where she worked until her stroke.

Kristi was a selfless person who was always there for all of her siblings, whether it was to provide shelter, financial assistance, or just help with someone’s weekend project. Many people knew her as “City Auto Kristi”, and she charmed everyone she met with her infectious laugh and razor sharp wit.

Always putting others before herself, Kristi helped raise her niece Amanda, cared for her mother Jean for 16 years, and cared for her younger brother Cal for 2 years during his battle with ALS. Kristi was the rock of her family, the one that everyone could always count on.

In her free time, Kristi was highly a talented quilt maker and gardener. She cultivated a garden that was the envy of all who saw it for over 20 years.

Kristi was preceded in death by: her parents Jack and Jean Allgier; brothers Craig, Cal, and Carl; niece Amanda Allgier Allee; and her loyal canine companion of 23 years, Lady.

Kristi is survived by her siblings Nikki (John) Morgan of Burns, OR; Cloyd (Artis) Allgier of Seattle, WA; Conard (Laura) Allgier of Lyman, WY; Cory Allgier of Lake Stevens, WA; and Jeri Allgier of Green River, WY.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Eagles Hall in Green River, WY on November 2nd, 2019 at 2 p.m.