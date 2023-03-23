Kristy Kay Kaumo Anselmi (January 30, 1960 – March 19, 2023)

Kristy Kay Kaumo Anselmi, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs and very briefly former resident of Gunnison, Colorado and Bishop, California.

She was born January 30, 1960 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Leno Kaumo and Leola Carter.

Kristy attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Paul Thomas Anselmi in Las Vegas in 2006. He preceded her in death March 5, 2009.She worked for TSA for Homeland Security for thirteen years at the Rock Springs, Airport and Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport in Gunnison, Colorado. She worked for the Rocket Miner for many years.

Kristy enjoyed spending time with family; gardening and cooking. She was an avid Denver Broncos Fan. Kristy loved crafting with her grandchildren; she would spend months planning activities and crafting for them to do together and she loved her dog, Bernie.

Survivors include her son, Jared James and wife Rebecca; two daughters, Jaysha Eikanger and husband Josh; Kalista Pendleton and husband Zack all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters-in-laws, Sherrie Kaumo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sharon Kaumo of Gillette, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Harper James; Kya Eikanger; Karter Eikanger; Ivan Faycosh; Solveig Hanks and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Leno and Leola Kaumo; one son, Justin James; three brothers, Lennie Kaumo; Dr. Jerry Kaumo; Karl Kaumo; one sister-in-law, Paula Kaumo.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.