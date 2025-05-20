Kristy Whetzell (March 5, 1963 – May 7, 2025)

Kristy Whetzell, 62, passed away on May 7, 2025 at home with her life partner by her side from complications of Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born on March 5, 1963 in Whittier, California, the daughter of Robert and Mary Luella Whetzell

Kristy graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with a degree in psychology, she later became a pharmacy technician all while fighting a battle with MS. She has a sharp wit, a dark sense of humor, and impeccable grammar. She never met an animal she didn’t love and had a strong sense of fairness.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She left behind, for now, her life partner Robert Negley of Rock Springs.

She is survived by her brother Randy Wetzell and 6 aunts, 6 uncles and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Whetzell and Mary Luella Whetzell.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com