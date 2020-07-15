Kroger and Smith’s Stores Will Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings

On July 15, Kroger announced it will be requiring all customers to wear face coverings while shopping in its stores starting, Wednesday, July 22.

The announcement from Kroger, which operates Smith’s, was made this afternoon. Today, Walmart also announced it would be requiring customers to wear face coverings when they shop in its stores.

Kroger’s Twitter post states, “With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”

