Krystal Dawn Simpson (March 5, 1999 – October 15, 2023)

Krystal Dawn Simpson, 24, passed away on Oct. 15, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on March 5, 1999 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Cynthia Ann Simpson and Mike Simpson. She was raised by her grandparents Bob and Donna Cudney.

Krystal was a 2017 graduate of Green River High School. She furthered her education at Arizona State University and obtained her bachelor’s in psychology.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ.

She was an avid sports fan, cheering on her Philadelphia Eagles and her favorite UFC fighter Dustin Poirier. She often watched sports alongside her brother Chris, nephew Royce, and grandmother.

Survivors include her brother Christopher Martin; sister in law Bobbi Gaeta; nieces Charity and Lyric; nephews Zander and Royce all of Green River, WY; brother Daniel Koloff and wife Stephanie of Parachute, CO; grandmother Donna Cudney of Green River, WY; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother Cindy Simpson, grandfather Bobby J. Cudney, aunt Pamela Woosley, and uncle Robert Cudney.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface St., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Pastor Jenny Boteler will be officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.