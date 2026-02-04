KUGR’s Groovy $100 Cash Giveway

KUGR 1490 is turning 50 this year and we want to celebrate BIG!
Groovy, baby! 🕺💃
Every Thursday in February (plus Tuesday the 10th), we’re giving away $100 CASH — yes, real money, honey! 💵✨
Here’s how easy it is to win:
📍 Tune into our Facebook Live from one of our sponsor locations
🧠 Answer the 70’s trivia question (because KUGR has been rockin’ your airwaves since 1976!)
📞 Be the first caller with the correct answer (875-6666)
Boom — you win $100! And you can pick up your cash right at our live broadcast location.
Huge thanks to our totally awesome sponsors:
🌸 Save the Date Floral
🌼 Aspen and Willow Floral Studio
🛋 Aaron’s Rent to Own
🍖 Bernie’s BBQ
🏈 Bombers Sports Bar
Get ready to test your 70’s knowledge and win some green! ✌️