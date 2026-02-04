KUGR’s Groovy $100 Cash Giveway

KUGR’s Groovy $100 Cash Giveway

KUGR 1490 is turning 50 this year and we want to celebrate BIG!

Groovy, baby! 🕺💃
Every Thursday in February (plus Tuesday the 10th), we’re giving away $100 CASH — yes, real money, honey! 💵✨

Here’s how easy it is to win:
📍 Tune into our Facebook Live from one of our sponsor locations
🧠 Answer the 70’s trivia question (because KUGR has been rockin’ your airwaves since 1976!)
📞 Be the first caller with the correct answer (875-6666)

Boom — you win $100! And you can pick up your cash right at our live broadcast location.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Huge thanks to our totally awesome sponsors:
🌸 Save the Date Floral
🌼 Aspen and Willow Floral Studio
🛋 Aaron’s Rent to Own
🍖 Bernie’s BBQ
🏈 Bombers Sports Bar

Get ready to test your 70’s knowledge and win some green! ✌️

Related Articles

Doak Signs Letter of Intent with Central Michigan

Doak Signs Letter of Intent with Central Michigan

Why Market Numbers Have Become Easier to Follow Online

Why Market Numbers Have Become Easier to Follow Online

Green River High School is Looking for Judges for Speech and Debate

Green River High School is Looking for Judges for Speech and Debate

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 4, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 4, 2026