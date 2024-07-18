Kum and Gone — Maverik Rebranding of Kum and Go Stores Set for September

ROCK SPRINGS – The Kum & Go brand will see its final days in Rock Springs in early September with closures scheduled to renovate the convenience stores to the Maverik brand.

According to a schedule published on Maverik’s website, the three Rock Springs Kum & Go locations will close during the second week of September. The first closure will take place at the Elk Street location, which will close Sept. 9. The 9th Street location closes the next day, while the Foothill Boulevard location is set to close Sept. 11. All three locations will reopen Sept. 17.

The Kum & Go chain was sold to Maverik in April of 2023 as part of a $2 billion deal that saw the Salt Lake City-based Maverik purchase more than 400 Kum & Go stores across 13 states, as well as the tanker truck company Solar Transport from the Krause Group.

Other changes related to the deal have already taken place. A fourth Kum & Go location on Dewar Drive closed in May, with Maverik opening a new location on Foothill Boulevard near the Interstate 80-Interchange Road exit shortly after that closure.