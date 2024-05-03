Kum & Gone: Local Convenience Store Closes May 13

The Kum & Go located at 2004 Dewar Drive will close May 13, days before the May 16 opening of the new Maverik at 1100 Foothill Boulevard.

ROCK SPRINGS – One local convenience store is set to close and another will open later this month.

A sign taped to the front of the Kum & Go location at 2004 Dewar Drive announces the store will close on May 13. According to Maverik’s website, the new Maverik at 1100 Foothill Boulevard will open May 16, one of 23 new Maverik stores opening within the next two months. It’s also the only Wyoming location with a grand opening scheduled on the website.

Maverik purchased the Kum & Go chain in 2023. An email with questions regarding the two stores was sent to Maverik’s media contact address but was not responded to as of press time.

That location is the smallest and oldest Kum & Go operating in Rock Springs, with other locations on 9th Street, Elk Street and Foothill Boulevard operating out of larger and more modern buildings, along with more fuel pumps to serve customers. Additionally, it’s the only location that does not have a kitchen on site.

Along with opening a new Maverik in Rock Springs, the company has been busy converting existing Kum & Go stores to the Maverik branding. According to Maverik’s website, a number of Kum & Go stores in Colorado are being rebranded this month. Ttwo additional rebrandings are scheduled in Utah, but have not been announced yet. Rebranding plans in Wyoming are not listed on Maverik’s website.