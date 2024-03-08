Kurt “Ewok” Swa (December 7, 1960-March 5, 2024)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kurt “Ewok” Swa. Ewok passed away in his home on March 5, 2024 in Green River, surrounded by loved ones after his courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 7, 1960 in Montpelier, Idaho.

Ewok loved his pets, family and friends dearly. His best moments were out riding his Harley with loved ones and going to concerts.

Ewok was preceded in death by his father Willard, mother Joyce and brother Kent.

He leaves behind his brother Kym and nephew Taylor of Montpelier, Idaho; nephew Derek, wife Stephanie and their children Sierra, Aspen and Austin of Longmont, Colorado; and niece ShaLayne, husband Travis and their daughters Rorie, Brylee and Jorja of Nounan, Idaho.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held in Montpelier, Idaho, and will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.