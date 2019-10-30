Kurt Sadlier (February 2, 1961 – October 28, 2019)

MCKINNON– Kurt Sadlier, 58, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home in McKinnon, Wyoming.

Kurt was born on February 2, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ray and Pauline Sadlier, the eldest of their four children. He was raised to love the ranching lifestyle and to take care of his family.

Kurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. He fought bravely the whole time, never showing weakness, fighting to care for his family the whole time. On October 28, 2019, Kurt lost his five-year battle with cancer, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

He attended school in McKinnon, Wyoming; often times riding to school in the bed of a pickup truck with the other kids from the community. Something he always said you’d never get away with letting your kids do today.

He later attended Manila High School from 1975 to 1979; competing in rodeo, baseball, and basketball. He was a student body officer, on the honor roll, and a member of the lettermen’s club. He later attended Utah Valley Technical College in Provo, Utah.

Upon graduation, he returned home and hired on at Tenneco Minerals in Green River, Wyoming in January of 1982, where he met his wife Debra in 1997. They were married in 1998 in Green River; Kurt became a father figure to Debra’s two daughters, Tara and Brittany. In July of that same year they welcomed their first child Trevor into the world, and shortly after in 2000, their daughter Abigail was born.

The family lived in Green River, Wyoming a short time until Kurt’s father, Ray passed away in 2001, at which point they moved to McKinnon to take care of the family ranch. Kurt worked the ranch with his mother, brother; Troy, and two kids. He worked hard to care for his family and keep their needs met. He taught his children the meaning of hard work and the importance of family. He was always there to support them in their endeavors; be it rodeo, basketball, schooling, or life in general.

He loved ranching, rodeo, hunting, fishing, and was always there to lend a hand whenever it was needed, but above all else, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Kurt is survived by his mother; Pauline, wife; Debra, brother; Troy, sister; Carma and her husband Kevin, sister; Robin, step-daughters; Tara and Brittany, son; Trevor, daughter; Abbey, grandchildren; Xaiden and Harlee, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father; Ray, and Uncle Ike.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 27 Old Highway 414, McKinnon, Wyoming. Interment will be in the McKinnon City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.