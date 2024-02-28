Kyle Robert Hemker (November 25, 1991-February 24, 2024)

Kyle Robert Hemker, 32, passed away with family sitting by his side Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He was a lifelong resident of Green River and former resident of Minot, North Dakota and Sheridan. He died following a lengthy battle for the last six years.

He was born November 25, 1991 in Rock Springs; the son Delva Warren Hemker and Cathy Koch.

Kyle attended schools in Rock Springs and Green River and was a 2010 graduate of Green River High School. He was taking online classes at Somoran Desert Institute to become a firearm technician.

He married the love of his life Brook Perry on March 15, 2017 in Green River.

Kyle worked at Bomgaars for six months as a sales associate. He had formerly worked for Mandros Painting as a painter; Genuine Enterprises as a roustabout; iron worker in Sheridan; delivery driver for Domino’s in Green River; gardener at Always Green; laundry man at Little America; and Hemker Gun Smith.

He was a part of three different bands, Akedah; Ancient Astronauts; and A Human Medium. Something he would love to play was Where’s Spidey, much like Where’s Waldo and he was the one who was hiding Spidey. His favorite things in life were: Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, drums, music, fireworks, camping, boating, swimming, friends and family, firearms technology, movies, stand up comedians, singing, snow boarding, hockey, prayer beads, roller blading, baseball, basket ball, football, bicycling, travel, children, card games and hammocks.

Survivors include his wife, Brook Perry Hemker of Rock Springs; parents, Delva and Cathy Hemker of Green River; mother-in-law, Joanna Hood of Rock Springs; two sisters, Catrina Hemker Sparrow and husband Jason of Green River, and Rebecka Morris of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two sister-in-laws, Tiffany Perry of Utah and Danielle Perry of Rock Springs; maternal grandmother, Anita Ernst Koch of Grayslake, Illinois; grandparents-in-law, Harold and Margaret McCormick of Rock Springs; five uncles, Doug Hemker, Wayne Hemker and wife Cindy, Ken Sathra and wife Mary, Jeffrey Koch and wife Jill, John Shannon and wife Susan; one aunt, Nicole Peterson; several special cousins and his beloved dog Flomar.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald Hemker and wife Josina; paternal grandmother, Beverly Nelson and husband Vince; maternal grandfather, Robert Martin Koch; and one uncle, Robert Ernst Koch.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left with www.vasefuneralhomes.com.