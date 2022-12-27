Kyle T. Dockter (October 27, 1974 – December 22, 2022)

Kyle T. Dockter, 48, of Lander, WY passed away December 22, 2022, after a life-long disability.

Kyle was born October 27, 1974, to Terry and Linda (Kayser) Dockter. He died at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, WY, where he had been a resident for the past 18 years. We want to acknowledge his nurses, caregivers and all staff for the wonderful and loving care he received during his residency at the Resource Center.

Kyle graduated high school at C-Bar-V Ranch in Jackson, WY, and was a resident at SWRC in Rock Springs, WY for several years afterward. During this time he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics. Kyle made many friends wherever he went and was an absolute pleasure to be around. His smile and laugh were infectious.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In his early years, Kyle loved everything to do with the farm; especially horses, cows and tractors. He would get very excited for family trips so he could entice semi-truck drivers to sound their horns by pumping his arm as we drove by. It was rare for Kyle to not be wearing a smile.

Survivors include his parents, Terry and Linda Dockter of Riverton, Wy.; two sisters, Sherry Rawley of Mesa, AZ and Kristi Dockter of Glendale, AZ.; two nephews, Chad Dockter and Jacob Rawley; and numerous uncles, aunts, great-niece & nephew, and cousins.

Kyle was preceded in death by his great-grandparents; grandparents; uncles Milton and Vern Dockter; and second cousin, Morgan Dockter.

Celebration of Life services will be conducted at the All Faith Chapel at the Wyoming Life Resource Center Campus January 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.