Kyle Vernon Bell (November 19, 1976-March 23, 2024)

Our hearts are breaking as we say goodbye to our hero, Kyle Vernon Bell. Kyle passed away peacefully at home after a courageous five-year fight with colon cancer. Kyle was born in Logan, Utah, on November 19, 1976 to Vernon J and Sherrie (Cornia) Bell.

Kyle attended school in Rich County and was part of the first ever state championship football team for Rich High in 1994. He also earned the rank of Eagle from the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Rich High School in 1995 and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University.

After college graduation he gained employment from Weber County as a sheriff’s deputy. He loved working as a deputy and made many life-long friends that he still kept in contact with. He also spent time working for Black Butte Coal and Kohler Manufacturing. Prior to his passing he was employed by Utah Department of Transportation at the port of entry in Echo Canyon where he took great pride in keeping the highways safe. He made many friends there as well.

The greatest love in Kyle’s life was being a father to his two boys, Jack and Carter. They meant everything to him and you could see him standing proudly on the sidelines taking pictures of whatever activity they were involved in. Jack and Carter have many of the same amazing qualities that Kyle had and will carry on his name as they go forward in life.

Kyle had many different hobbies. He enjoyed guns, hunting, horses, ham radios and camping. He was more than happy to share his knowledge with others and help them whether they were just starting out in the hobby or had been doing it for years.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents Hazen and Klea Cornia and Jack and JoAnn Bell. He is survived by his sons, Jack and Carter Bell, his parents, his sister Toni (Rick) DeBernardi; and a brother Josh (Corie) Bell.

In lieu of flowers the family is setting up an account for his boys to take care of their needs the next few years at Trona Valley Credit Union. The account is listed under Jack Bell #4846.