Lace Up for the Nun Too Fast 5K

Join the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and run or walk for a cause this Halloween.
The 15th Annual Nun Too Fast 5K walk/run will raise funds for the Holy Spirit Youth Ministry.
Costumes are welcome, but not required. Get ready for a great time!
WHEN
Saturday Oct. 28th, 2023
Race Starts at 9 AM
WHERE
Smith’s Parking Lot
2531 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs
**REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8:30 AM
PRIZES will be awarded for the best adult and child costume!
DETAILS
- Entry is $20 per person.
- Door prizes and refreshments will be available.
- Costumes are welcome!
For more information contact:
Holy Spirit Parrish Office (Petra Hampton) (307) 389-1112
or Michelle Harris (307) 362-2611