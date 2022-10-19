Lace Up for the Nun Too Fast 5K

Join the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and run or walk for a cause this Halloween.

The 14th Annual Nun Too Fast 5K walk/run will raise funds for the Holy Spirit Youth Ministry.

Costumes are welcome, but not required. Get ready for a great time!

WHEN

Saturday Oct. 29th, 2022
Race Starts at 9 AM

WHERE

Smith’s Parking Lot
2531 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs

**REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8:30 AM

DETAILS

  • Entry is $20 per person.
  • Door prizes and refreshments will be available.
  • Costumes are welcome!

For more information contact:

Holy Spirit Parrish Office at (307) 362-2611 or
Petra Hampton (307) 389-1112

