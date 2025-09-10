Lace Up & Register for the 21st Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K

Foundation 23 proudly presents The 21st Annual Pinedale Half Marathon and 10K.

EVENT INFORMATION Saturday, September 20th, 2025 REGISTER HERE NOW! ALL Racers meet at Rendezvous Pointe

for check-in and race starts. Half Marathon Start: 10 am Rendezvous Pointe

10 am Rendezvous Pointe 10K Start: 9:30am at Fremont Lake Overlook (buses will transport from Rendezvous Pointe starting at 8:30am – using buses is HIGHLY recommended)

9:30am at Fremont Lake Overlook (buses will transport from Rendezvous Pointe starting at 8:30am – using buses is HIGHLY recommended) 1 Mile Start: 11am at Rendezvous Pointe *10K and mile fun run: 5K Course: will take place on town streets, starting and ending at Rendezvous Pointe *No bikes, strollers, or dogs allowed on the Half Marathon & 10K courses.

Bikes and Strollers are allowed in the 1-mile Fun Run

Half Marathon Course:

1/2 marathon participants will start in Pinedale and will run to Fremont Lake in an out-and-back race. The course will follow mostly paved roads and bike paths to the turn around point at the Fremont Lake Camp Ground.



10K Course:

10K racers will start at the Fremont Lake Lookout north of Pinedale. The race starts immediately with a downhill decent before leveling out into a more gradual decent back to town.



1 Mile Course:

The 1 mile fun run will take place on town streets, starting and ending at Rendezvous Pointe.



Race Courses



​

HIGH ALTITUDE EVENT

​If you are from out of town & planning on participating, please be ready for a high-altitude event. Pinedale sits at an elevation 7,185 feet with about 300 addition feet gained on the course.

Awards

Top male and female overall finishers will be recognized for both the half marathon and the 10K races in the following age categories:

​19 and under | 20-29 | 30-39 | 40-49 | 50-59 | 60-69 | 70+

More Information

To conclude the days events, enjoy a FREE community barbecue. This BBQ is open to everyone including participants, family members, visitors, spectators, and other community members. The Lion’s Club works the grill with local chef Sue Eversull by their sides delighting all with her numerous salads and desserts.

Race Sponsors

Thank you to our 2025 race sponsors! Without their support, we would not be able to produce this wonderful community event!

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact us at info@foundation23.org.

Foundation 23

P.O. Box 2135

Pinedale, WY 82941

info@foundation23.org