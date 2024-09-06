Lachelle Emerson Boettcher (January 16, 1950 – September 1, 2024)

Lachelle Emerson Boettcher passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on September 1, 2024.

Born on January 16, 1950, in Pasadena, California, Lachelle brought a spirit of compassion, generosity, and humor into the world.

As a young girl, Lachelle grew up in São Paulo, Brazil, where she became fluent in Portuguese and developed a lifelong love for the language and culture. She was also proud of her Wyoming roots and cowgirl upbringing; Lachelle was the granddaughter of a Wyoming rancher and Wyoming Governor Frank Emerson. She pursued her education at the University of Wyoming and the University of Northern Colorado.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lachelle was a devoted wife and homemaker, embracing these roles with unwavering pride. Her home was a sanctuary of love, laughter, and open arms, offering the warmth and care of her super mom heart to all who entered. Alongside her husband, Richard, she played an integral role in building their family’s insurance business, which faithfully served the communities of Rock Springs and Pinedale, Wyoming, for over 40 years. After retiring in 2019, Lachelle and Richard split their time between their homes in Thayne, Wyoming, and Mesquite, Nevada.

Lachelle’s passions were as varied as they were deep. She found joy in helping others, treasure hunting at garage sales, fossil hunting, golfing, cheering for the Wyoming Cowboys, traveling the world, and above all, treasuring time spent with family, friends, her beloved dogs, and her Lord. A true prayer warrior, she devoted much of her time to praying for others. Lachelle was also an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood since 1996, serving as President of Chapter BC, and proudly wore the red hat as part of the Sage Brush Dollies Red Hatters in Rock Springs, WY.

Her kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. Lachelle was a true friend, a cherished companion whose infectious laughter and gentle spirit will be deeply missed.

Lachelle is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard Boettcher, Jr.; her mother-in-law, Irene Boettcher; her loving children, Ryan Boettcher, Scott Boettcher (Nicole), and Lyndsey Wellens (Brad); her five treasured grandchildren, Blake Emerson Boettcher, Irie Boettcher, Teagan Boettcher, Brooks Wellens, and Lewis Emerson Wellens; and her dear sister, Caron DeMars. She is now joyfully reunited in heaven with her parents, Eugene and Mildred Emerson, and her father-in-law, Richard Boettcher, Sr.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Bible Church in Thayne. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at EBCSV.com.

In keeping with her commitment to education and helping others, Lachelle was a devoted participant in P.E.O., an organization dedicated to raising funds for the education of women worldwide. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lachelle can be made to the Program for Continuing Education project with P.E.O. Donations can be sent to P.E.O. Chapter BC, c/o Pam Ostdahl at PO Box 326. Rock Springs, WY 82902.

Though her time with us feels too short, Lachelle’s life was rich with love, laughter, and service. We invite you to celebrate her life by sharing your memories, stories, and photos on her memorial page at www.myers-mortuary.com.

Arrangement entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.