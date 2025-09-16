Lacy Oriet (January 27, 1987 – September 12, 2025)

Lacy Oriet, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend, left this world September 12, 2025. She was born January 27, 1987 in Rock Springs, where she graduated high school and spent most of her life. She later relocated to Sheridan where she obtained her CNA.

Lacy loved camping, fishing, and anything outdoors. She never missed the opportunity to let you know she caught the bigger fish. Campfires were a place of peace for her. If she was outside, away from civilization and with the people she loved, she was happiest. Her vibrant, outgoing personality was hard to match. She could make friends with anyone. Her most cherished friend was her rescue “Mutt”, Luna. They brought each other so much peace. Luna was one among many Lacy cared about. She shared her heart with any child or animal she had the opportunity to get to know. She enjoyed spending time with her friends’ children, always making sure to show how much she loved them. It was her special gift.

Lacy loved so deeply, with a love that will always be felt. Her soul is everlasting, and memories of her will live on.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

At her request, no services will be held. To honor her life, she would want you to cherish your loved ones, and pets everyday, and maybe go catch a big fish.