LaDeane Ann Hawkwing Carroll (March 3, 1961 – December 17, 2022)

LaDeane Ann Hawkwing Carroll, 61, passed away on December 17, 2022 at Banner Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. She was a resident of Tucson, Arizona for many years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born March 3, 1961 in Pine Ridge, South Dakota; the daughter of John Hawk Wing Jr. and Delphine Desersa.

Ms. Carroll attended schools in Oglala and was a 1980 graduate of Oglala High School. She received her Registered Nursing Degree at Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Patrick Charles Carroll December 14, 2002 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2022.

LaDeane served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. She was a United States Naval Reserve 1986-1988 and United States Naval Reserve Hospital Corpsman Second Class during 1990-1991.

She worked at various Hospitals and Nursing Home Facilities for 30 years until her retirement on June 7, 2019 as Registered Nurse in Tucson, Arizona and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She loved spending time with family; fishing; helping people and loved being a nurse.

Survivors include her two sons, Blaine R. Bettelyoun and wife Shanelle, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brandon L. Bettelyoun and wife Alisha of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one daughter, Alexi D. Milburn and husband Michael of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Sheldon M. Taylor of Tonopah, Arizona, Sheridan E. Taylor of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren, Brayten, Tayler, Kodah, Christian, Mike, Sylas, Nevaeh, Ava, Mikey, Dax; one great-grandson, Jackson; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com