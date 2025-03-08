Lady Braves Raise $3,000 for Green River Family

Lady Braves Raise $3,000 for Green River Family

Nicole Wilson. Stephanie Peterson photo.

STAR VALLEY –– The Lady Braves of Star Valley played against Jackson in their last home game and used it as a way to help a family in Green River after a tragic vehicle crash.

Star Valley High School Seniors Emily Dana and Austyn Bagley raised $3,004 through a fundraiser for Green River’s Wilson family. Green River High School Senior and Lady Wolves basketball player Nicole Wilson recently lost her father, Optometrist Dr. Jeffery Wilson, in a fatal vehicle crash Feb. 19 outside of Green River. Dana experienced a similar loss in her life, as her grandparents Frank and Barbara Dana died in a vehicle crash in February of 2008.

“For me personally it was important because our family has been through something similar with my uncle Dakota. We just wanted to let her know we cared about her,” Dana recently told SVI Media.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

BLM Seeks Public Input for Helium and CO2 Sequestration Project

BLM Seeks Public Input for Helium and CO2 Sequestration Project

New Managers for Rock Springs Library and Community Fine Arts Center

New Managers for Rock Springs Library and Community Fine Arts Center

Wyoming Cowgirls Set Program Record on Senior Night; Cowboys Fall in Regular-Season Finale

Wyoming Cowgirls Set Program Record on Senior Night; Cowboys Fall in Regular-Season Finale

Fuss, Other Finalists to Interview for SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Role

Fuss, Other Finalists to Interview for SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Role