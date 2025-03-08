Lady Braves Raise $3,000 for Green River Family

STAR VALLEY –– The Lady Braves of Star Valley played against Jackson in their last home game and used it as a way to help a family in Green River after a tragic vehicle crash.

Star Valley High School Seniors Emily Dana and Austyn Bagley raised $3,004 through a fundraiser for Green River’s Wilson family. Green River High School Senior and Lady Wolves basketball player Nicole Wilson recently lost her father, Optometrist Dr. Jeffery Wilson, in a fatal vehicle crash Feb. 19 outside of Green River. Dana experienced a similar loss in her life, as her grandparents Frank and Barbara Dana died in a vehicle crash in February of 2008.

“For me personally it was important because our family has been through something similar with my uncle Dakota. We just wanted to let her know we cared about her,” Dana recently told SVI Media.