Lady Buffalos Bounce Back While Boys Drop a Tight Game

LANDER – The Mountain View Buffaloes and the Lander Valley Tigers faced each other for the first time this year. After losing their first conference game of the season last week, the Lady Buffalos defeated the Lady Tigers 59-43. The boys would have a great game but fell 40-39.

The girls started the game great with 18 points offensively, holding Lander to eight points. They continued their success on the offensive side of the ball throughout the game and scored double-digit points each quarter. McKinlee Covolo finished with 21 points, 14 in the first half. Addison Hickey finished the game with 13 points, scoring 10 in the second half. She went 8/12 from the free-throw line. Kallea Pitts made two three-pointers in the first half and is now 5-8 from the three-point line this year.

In the boys’ game, it was a low-scoring first quarter for both teams with only nine points scored leaving a 5-4 Tiger lead. Both teams would find their rhythm in the second quarter but Mountain View would start to pull ahead and the score was 18-16 at half with the Buffalos leading. Mountain View was led by Dash Madsen in scoring in the first half. He had a pair of threes, along with a free-throw for his seven first-half points. Coming out of the half, the Buffalos would score 13 in the third and held Lander to nine which made the score 31-25 ahead of the fourth.

Lander was down but after a few three-pointers and good defense, they retook the lead and Mountain View had only two seconds left to score. Cash Henrie would get the ball off of the inbound and attempt a half-court shot. He was on line with the shot but had too much power behind it and the Buffalos fell by one point. Madsen finished the game with 12 points, leading all scorers.

Coming Up

The Mountain View Buffalos host Worland on Friday and Thermopolis on Saturday.