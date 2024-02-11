Lady Buffalos Trample Lady Outlaws While Boys Win Close Game

MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Mountain View basketball teams swept Rawlins at home today. The girls won 61-28 while the boys edged out a 46-43 victory. The girls are now 15-3 on the season while the boys improved to 7-10 and are currently on a four-game win streak.

In the girls’ game, three Lady Buffalos scored double-digit points. Starters Addison Hickey and McKinlee Covolo were the leading scorers. Hickey had 17 and Covolo had 16. Covolo also rejected two shots on defense while Hickey snagged two steals. Kallea Pitts was third in scoring and had a great night overall as TRN Media’s player of the game during our live broadcast with 13 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block.

In the boys’ game, they were down at the start of every quarter but were close the entire game. They did a great job defensively on Rawlins’ best scorer. They held Jose Morales to three points which all came in the final quarter when he averaged 14.8 points per game coming into the week. Dash Madsen and Casey Walker had great nights scoring and were the top two scorers on the team. They both went 4-4 at the free throw line and made three field goals. Madsen had one three out of his three makes which gave him 11 while Walker had 10.