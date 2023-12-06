Lady Mustangs Fall to College of Southern Idaho

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) and College of Southern Idaho (COSI) went head to head this week on Western’s home court.

The final score ended up 81-72 in favor of Southern Idaho, but the game was very closely contested throughout.

In the first half of the ball game, both teams were going back and forth with Western scoring 22 points in the first quarter and Southern Idaho right behind them with 19 points. The second half was still very solid for the Lady Mustangs with 20 points to give them 42 at the half but Southern Idaho had an impressive 25-point second quarter to give them a 44-42 lead at the half. Although they were down, Western had an impressive 53.8% shooting percentage from three-point range.

In the second half, the game stayed competitive but the accuracy from deep was down to just 33.3% on 5-15 shooting for the girls and this would be a game-changer for Southern Idaho. COSI would have a great game on the defensive glass having a 77.4% defensive rebound percentage and held Western to zero second chance points the entire night. This helped COSI finish the night with the largest lead of the game and an 81-72 victory.

The Lady Mustangs didn’t come away with the victory but there were some bright spots. They finished the night shooting 42.9% from three-point range and made 16 of their 19 free throws. This could be very important to their game moving forward. One area that they struggled with and can learn from in this game was rebounding. They only ended up with a 37.7% total rebounding percentage and allowed COSI a 52.2% offensive rebounding percentage. This led to only nine second chance points for COSI but that would also be the number of points Western lost by. Other than the rebounding Western played great defense holding COSI to 26.7% from three, 41.9% total shooting percentage, and only allowed 16 free throws which resulted in 11 makes at 68.8%.