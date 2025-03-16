Lady Mustangs Finish as Region IX Runners-Up After Hard-Fought Tournament Run

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs capped off an impressive postseason run with a second-place finish at the Region IX Tournament, falling in the championship game to top-seeded Casper College, 67-55, on Saturday.

Western Wyoming, the No. 2 seed from the North, earned a first-round bye before opening tournament play in the quarterfinals against Trinidad State. Trinidad, the No. 3 seed from the South, had advanced after a high-scoring 130-122 win over Otero. The Lady Mustangs relied on strong defensive play and clutch performances down the stretch to edge Trinidad 85-83, securing a spot in the semifinals.

In the semifinal round, Western Wyoming faced a major test against tournament hosts and South No. 1 seed Western Nebraska. The Lady Mustangs battled in a back-and-forth contest before pulling off a thrilling 66-65 upset, punching their ticket to the Region IX title game.

With a championship on the line, Western Wyoming faced the North’s top seed, Casper College. Despite a determined effort, the Lady Mustangs were unable to overcome Casper’s defensive pressure and timely shooting, ultimately falling 67-55.

While the loss ended their bid for a regional title, the Lady Mustangs’ run through the tournament showcased their resilience and ability to compete with the region’s best. Their second-place finish marks a strong showing for the program as they look ahead to future seasons.