Lady Mustangs Take Down Western Nebraska CC

ROCK SPRINGS – The Lady Mustangs got their busy weekend started with a commanding 73-56 win over Western Nebraska Community College. They were led by Tamryn Blom who recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds which was tops in her team for both stats.

Western Wyoming started hot with 22 points in the first quarter alone and held Western Nebraska to just 6 points in 10 minutes. The Lady Cougars would respond to the Lady Mustangs’ great 1st quarter with a 21-point second quarter while holding WWCC to 14 to bring the score within 10 at 36-27.

In the second half, the Lady Mustangs took over and started drilling threes shooting 10 and making 5 while continuing to play fantastic defense. On the night, Western Wyoming held Western Nebraska to 29.7% shooting from the field and 30% from three and forced 9 turnovers.

The Lady Mustangs did struggle with turnovers of their own with 15 on the night but were able to make up for it on the defensive end and will look to improve on this going into tomorrow’s game with Snow College.