Lady Tiger Signs with Gillette College to Help Build Soccer Program

ROCK SPRINGS – A Lady Tiger soccer player already has her post high school plans set after signing a letter of intent to play for Gillette College.

Jordan Curtis signed her letter of intent Friday morning with her family and coaches at her side. Gillette College is Wyoming’s newest community college, having been established Aug. 17, 2021, and is establishing a soccer program. The new program is one of the main reasons Curtis became interested in the school. She also decided Gillette College is a great fit because it’s still close to home and her older brother is also a student there. As for what she plans to study, Curtis said she wants to become a dental hygienist.

For Curtis, soccer is something she says will make her college experience a lot better as she enjoys the sport and working with other players on her team.

“Those people make the game more fun,” Curtis said.

She’s played for 12 years, with nine of those years focused on competitive soccer. Curtis admits she will miss her teammates when she attends college next fall, but also knows they’re all going to go on to bigger and better things after high school.

“I’m going to miss them a lot,” she said.

One of her cherished memories of being on the Lady Tigers soccer team is being part of the state championship team during her freshman year. While she didn’t play in the game, she was with the group in Cheyenne and said the experience is something she wouldn’t forget.

Head coach Braxton Rosette said he will miss Curtis as well. He said she has become a great team leader and is a positive influence on the team.

“She sets a good example for the younger girls,” he said. “We’re going to miss the example she sets, for sure.”