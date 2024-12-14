Lady Tigers’ Asay Signs to Play in Gillette

ROCK SPRINGS – Emma Asay is headed to Gillette once she graduates from Rock Springs High School in May.

The senior signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Gillette College Friday afternoon during a signing ceremony that involved coaches, family and Asay’s teammates. She received offers Western Wyoming Community College, Eastern Wyoming Community College, and Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon, along with the offer to play for Gillette. Asay said she chose Gillette because she liked how the program operated and felt comfortable the moment she arrived.

“The energy was amazing,” she said. “It just felt like home.”

While at Gillette College, Asay plans to become a radiologist, saying she loves to help people and has wanted to do that since she was in first grade.

Emma said she enjoys basketball because she finds playing it to be a calming experience.

“It’s like nothing else matters,” she said. “All of your problems are gone, it’s just peace.”

She said the memory that will always be with her from her time at Rock Springs High School is the time the team won the state consolation tournament when she was a freshman, Overall, she said she’ll miss her friends and her mother when she moves to Gillette, saying her mother is her best friend.

“I could not be where I am without her,” Asay said.

Asay is fifth in scoring in the 4A West, averaging 11.4 points per game. She leads the Lady Tigers in three-pointers made, having shot 29% from the three-point line. She is also fifth in the conference in rebounding with an average of 6.3 per game, and is ninth in steals, averaging 2.3.

Head girls basketball coach Mike Swenson said seeing a player like Asay is one of the reasons he has enjoyed returning to high school basketball from the college level. He describes her as a gym rat, saying she is the type of player a college recruiter is interested in.

“She wants to be in the gym … she wants to do things that help her develop,” he said.

