Lady Tigers Claim 4th Place at State Softball

GILLETTE – In the Wyoming High School Softball State Tournament, the Lady Tigers secured fourth place, and are the only team from the western conference to place at the state tournament.

The tournament commenced Thursday for Green River and Rock Springs. Green River challenged the formidable top-ranked Campbell County Lady Camels, succumbing to a 16-1 defeat. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers contended with Cheyenne East, one of the last three teams standing in the tournament. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Tigers fell short, facing an 11-5 loss. This set the stage for a showdown between the two Sweetwater County teams, determining which team would continue in the tournament.

In a gripping and emotionally charged final showdown of the season between the two schools, senior Payten Soltis led the Rock Springs Lady Tigers to victory over the Green River Lady Wolves with an impressive performance, securing a 10-4 win on Friday. Soltis exhibited her prowess in the circle, striking out 11 batters over six innings while conceding seven hits and four runs, without issuing any walks.

Rilynn Wester emerged as a standout player, delivering a perfect performance at the plate with four hits in as many at-bats. Her contributions included a triple in the third inning, a double in the fifth inning, and singles in both the second and sixth innings.

Green River initiated the scoring in the opening inning when Haidyn Terry doubled, bringing in two runs, followed by a single from Danielle Maag, adding another run to their tally.

However, Rock Springs seized control of the game in the second inning, taking a 4-3 lead with singles from Marely Adams and Tarin Anderson. A home run by Ruby Florencio in the fourth inning further bolstered Rock Springs’ lead, adding two more runs to their total.

Rock Springs amassed a total of 13 hits throughout the game, with Teghan Stassinos, Marely Adams, and Tarin Anderson leading the offensive charge. The team executed one double play during the game.

For Green River, Haidyn Terry stood out with two runs batted in, going 2-for-4 on the day. Kodi Allred, Haidyn Terry, and Chacee Shiner each contributed two hits for the Green River Varsity Wolves.

This defeat marked the conclusion of the Lady Wolves’ season. Congratulations to the team on a fun and exciting season and to their seniors as they transition to the next phase of their lives.

Following this victory, the Lady Tigers continued their momentum, securing an 11-6 win against Laramie in the subsequent game. However, their journey ended with a loss to the top-ranked Campbell County Lady Camels, resulting in a 4th place finish at the State Tournament and securing the final position in the West. Congratulations to the Lady Tigers as well as their sole senior, Peyton Soltis, for placing at state.

Check out some photos of the two teams at the tournament below.