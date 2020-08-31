Lady Tigers Cruise Into First Place at Rawlins Pentathlon

RAWLINS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers traveled to Rawlins on Saturday to compete in the Rawlins Pentathlon. Rock Springs came away with the first-place finish in team results.

Myla Ruiz finished first in diving with a score of 178.50. Among other top finishes was Abi Robinson-Kim who finished second in all five of her events. As a team, the Lady Tigers had 19 top 10 finishes in all events.

Below are full results for the Lady Tigers.

Team Scores

Rock Springs – 241

Lyman – 223

Douglas – 133

Rawlins – 49

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:03.36

6. Leah Moser – 1:13.46

7. Chloe Butcher – 1:13.58

9. Kiley Walker – 1:15.61

15. Laura Paker – 1:24.38

17. Khyanne Goode – 1:28.45

18. Morgen Forbush – 1:28.62

29. Kodee Mannk – 1:39.22

30. Kylee Taylor – 1:41.71

32. Shelby Koepplin – 1:44.71

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:04.93

10. Chloe Butcher – 1:16.11

11. Leah Moser – 1:16.20

12. Kiley Walker – 1:16.57

14. Laura Parker – 1:17.81

17. Morgen Forbush – 1:19.68

23. Khyanne Goode – 1:24.15

27. Kodee Mann – 1:25.51

35. Shelby Koepplin – 1:30.75

38. Kadence Hill – 1:33.47

39. Klohe Yedinak – 1:34.28

41. Andrea Zacarias – 1:40.05

42. Madison Pankowski – 1:41.19

43. Julia Bauman – 1:42.94

50 Yard Freestyle

2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 27.35

5. Leah Moser – 28.35

6. Chloe Butcher – 28.67

14. Kiley Walker – 30.03

16. Kodee Mann – 31.11

17. Laura Parker – 31.18

23. Morgen Forbush – 32.41

29. Khyanne Goode – 32.90

34. Klohe Yedinak – 33.14

35. Shelby Koepplin – 33.27

37. Andrea Zacarias – 34.30

42. Kylee Taylor – 35.80

45. Kadence Hill – 37.10

46. Julia Bauman – 39.36

47. Madison Pankowski – 41.82

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:08.35

5. Kiley Walker – 1:23.57

9. Chloe Butcher – 1:27.12

10. Morgen Forbush – 1:27.17

13. Leah Moser – 1:31.15

15. Laura Parker – 1:32.72

22. Shelby Koepplin – 1:38.88

29. Khyanne Goode – 1:43.62

30. Klohe Yedinak – 1:43.78

32. Kodee Mann – 1:47.74

34. Taylor Kylee – 1:49.10

36. Madison Pankowski – 1:50.32

40. Andrea Zacarias – 2:19.33

41. Julia Bauman – 2:22.58

100 Yard Freestyle

2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 59.88

3. Leah Moser – 1:02.09

4. Chloe Butcher – 1:02.25

13. Kiley Walker – 1:07.17

22. Kodee Mann – 1:11.67

23. Laura Parker – 1:11.92

26. Khyanne Goode – 1:12.96

27. Morgen Forbush – 1:13.04

33. Shelby Koepplin – 1:16.00

36. Klohe Yedinak – 1:17.49

39. Andrea Zacarias – 1:18.83

41. Kylee Taylor – 1:21.59

44. Kadence Hill – 1:26.71

45. Julia Bauman – 1:26.16

46. Madison Pankowski – 1:33.33

1 Meter Diving

1.. Myla Ruiz – 178.50

2. Anna Sorenson – 176.50

4. Paige Hollingshead – 124.15

7. Aurora Brown – 106.30