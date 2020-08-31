Lady Tigers Cruise Into First Place at Rawlins Pentathlon

RAWLINS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers traveled to Rawlins on Saturday to compete in the Rawlins Pentathlon. Rock Springs came away with the first-place finish in team results.
Myla Ruiz finished first in diving with a score of 178.50. Among other top finishes was Abi Robinson-Kim who finished second in all five of her events. As a team, the Lady Tigers had 19 top 10 finishes in all events.
Below are full results for the Lady Tigers.
Team Scores
Rock Springs – 241
Lyman – 223
Douglas – 133
Rawlins – 49
100 Yard Butterfly
2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:03.36
6. Leah Moser – 1:13.46
7. Chloe Butcher – 1:13.58
9. Kiley Walker – 1:15.61
15. Laura Paker – 1:24.38
17. Khyanne Goode – 1:28.45
18. Morgen Forbush – 1:28.62
29. Kodee Mannk – 1:39.22
30. Kylee Taylor – 1:41.71
32. Shelby Koepplin – 1:44.71
100 Yard Backstroke
2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:04.93
10. Chloe Butcher – 1:16.11
11. Leah Moser – 1:16.20
12. Kiley Walker – 1:16.57
14. Laura Parker – 1:17.81
17. Morgen Forbush – 1:19.68
23. Khyanne Goode – 1:24.15
27. Kodee Mann – 1:25.51
35. Shelby Koepplin – 1:30.75
38. Kadence Hill – 1:33.47
39. Klohe Yedinak – 1:34.28
41. Andrea Zacarias – 1:40.05
42. Madison Pankowski – 1:41.19
43. Julia Bauman – 1:42.94
50 Yard Freestyle
2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 27.35
5. Leah Moser – 28.35
6. Chloe Butcher – 28.67
14. Kiley Walker – 30.03
16. Kodee Mann – 31.11
17. Laura Parker – 31.18
23. Morgen Forbush – 32.41
29. Khyanne Goode – 32.90
34. Klohe Yedinak – 33.14
35. Shelby Koepplin – 33.27
37. Andrea Zacarias – 34.30
42. Kylee Taylor – 35.80
45. Kadence Hill – 37.10
46. Julia Bauman – 39.36
47. Madison Pankowski – 41.82
100 Yard Breaststroke
2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 1:08.35
5. Kiley Walker – 1:23.57
9. Chloe Butcher – 1:27.12
10. Morgen Forbush – 1:27.17
13. Leah Moser – 1:31.15
15. Laura Parker – 1:32.72
22. Shelby Koepplin – 1:38.88
29. Khyanne Goode – 1:43.62
30. Klohe Yedinak – 1:43.78
32. Kodee Mann – 1:47.74
34. Taylor Kylee – 1:49.10
36. Madison Pankowski – 1:50.32
40. Andrea Zacarias – 2:19.33
41. Julia Bauman – 2:22.58
100 Yard Freestyle
2. Abi Robinson-Kim – 59.88
3. Leah Moser – 1:02.09
4. Chloe Butcher – 1:02.25
13. Kiley Walker – 1:07.17
22. Kodee Mann – 1:11.67
23. Laura Parker – 1:11.92
26. Khyanne Goode – 1:12.96
27. Morgen Forbush – 1:13.04
33. Shelby Koepplin – 1:16.00
36. Klohe Yedinak – 1:17.49
39. Andrea Zacarias – 1:18.83
41. Kylee Taylor – 1:21.59
44. Kadence Hill – 1:26.71
45. Julia Bauman – 1:26.16
46. Madison Pankowski – 1:33.33
1 Meter Diving
1.. Myla Ruiz – 178.50
2. Anna Sorenson – 176.50
4. Paige Hollingshead – 124.15
7. Aurora Brown – 106.30