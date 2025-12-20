Lady Tigers Earn First Win of the Season as Flaming Gorge Classic Continues

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Day two of the Flaming Gorge Classic delivered another full slate of action Friday, with area teams splitting results as the tournament moved closer to its final day.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River vs. Pinedale

The Green River boys remained unbeaten in tournament play with a 77-53 win over Pinedale. Jake Demaret led the Wolves with 18 points, while Garren Steiss added 11. Green River, ranked third in Class 4A, continued its strong start to the season by pulling away in the second half to secure the victory. Trace Fildey led Pinedale with 24 points.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the girls side, the Lady Wolves suffered their first loss of the season, falling 56-52 to Pinedale. Nicole Wilson led Green River with 27 points. The Lady Wolves held a six-point lead late but were unable to hold off a late surge from the Lady Wranglers. Erica Wilson paced Pinedale with 22 points in the win.

Green River will close out the tournament Saturday in the GRHS main gym against Thermopolis, with the girls game set for 2 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:40 p.m.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs

Rock Springs picked up a pair of wins Friday against Rawlins. The Lady Tigers earned their first victory of the season with a 51-45 win, led by Sheiley Zancanella’s 15 points. Hannah Millemon added 10 points, with eight coming from the free-throw line.

The Tigers boys followed with a 66-45 win over Rawlins. Boston James scored a season-high 31 points, including 11 in the second quarter, while Syvon Thomas finished with 11.

Rock Springs continues tournament play Saturday with a busy schedule. The Lady Tigers face Worland at 10:40 a.m. and Pinedale at 3:40 p.m. The Tigers boys will play Pinedale at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Mountain View

Mountain View faced a tough Friday against Thermopolis. The Buffalos boys fell 74-44 to the Class 2A second-ranked Bobcats, while the Mountain View girls dropped a 51-45 decision to fourth-ranked Thermopolis in 2A.

Mountain View wraps up the Flaming Gorge Classic on Saturday with the girls playing Glenrock at 10:40 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School and the boys facing Grace, Idaho, at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.