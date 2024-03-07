Lady Tigers Fall Day 1 of State Championship Tournament

CASPER – The Lady Tigers fall to Sheridan 59-44 in the first game of the 4A State Championship. With this loss, Rock Springs is out of the competition to win state but still has a chance to win the consolation bracket.

Rock Springs plays Laramie tomorrow at 9 a.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center. If they win they play one more game on Saturday at 9 a.m. but if they lose their season ends.

All Lady Tiger action this week will be broadcast by TRN Media. You can listen to the games on 97.9 FM KZWB. You can also listen to our audio-only live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

In the game today against Sheridan, the Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Sydnee Harris. She scored 18 points on and made seven of her 10 shots. She also went 4-7 at the free throw line.

Harris tied Ella Brewster for the most rebounds on the team with five total rebounds each. Brewster also finished the game with two of the team’s five blocks and led the Lady Tigers in assists with five.

Emma Asay had a good game shooting from beyond the arc. She went 3-6 from three and finished second on the team with 12 points.