Lady Tigers Host Lady Wolves in County Rival Matchup

ROCK SPRINGS — The rivalry between the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and the Green River Lady Wolves takes center stage tonight in a pivotal 4A Southwest Conference volleyball matchup. The game, hosted in Rock Springs, is set to be a fierce contest as both teams look to strengthen their standings as the season nears its final stretch.

The Lady Wolves (10-7, 3-1) enter the game with momentum, sitting second in the conference behind only Kelly Walsh (19-2, 2-0). Green River has been on a solid run in quadrant play, having won three of their four matchups. A victory over Rock Springs would keep them firmly in contention for a higher seed in postseason play.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers (8-13, 1-1) will look to defend their home court and improve their quadrant standing. Though Rock Springs has had a challenging season overall, their recent play in the conference shows potential, and a win against their county rivals could be a crucial step toward turning their fortunes around.

The stakes are high for both teams. With Kelly Walsh dominating the top of the standings and Natrona County (9-11, 0-2) struggling to find rhythm, tonight’s game could have a significant impact on the conference standings.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.