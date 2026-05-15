Lady Tigers Host South Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS — The postseason begins Friday as the 4A South Regional Softball Tournament comes to the Wataha Recreational Complex in Rock Springs, with both the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers opening play in the double-elimination bracket.

Green River enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed from the Southwest after finishing the regular season 5-23 overall. While the Lady Wolves struggled early in the year, they showed major improvement late in the season, going 5-9 over their final 14 games after opening 0-14.

TRN Media will provide coverage of every game involving Green River and Rock Springs throughout the weekend. Streams will be available on The Radio Network’s Facebook page for Green River games and SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page for Rock Springs games.

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Due to exclusive broadcast rights held by the NFHS Network, all tournament streams will be audio-only and will not include live video coverage.

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The Lady Wolves will open regional play Friday at 11 a.m. against No. 2 Southeast seed Cheyenne East on Field 2.

Regardless of the outcome, Green River will play again Friday at 3 p.m. A win would send the Lady Wolves to Field 1 against the winner of No. 1 SW Laramie and No. 4 SE Torrington. A loss would place Green River back on Field 2 against the loser of that matchup.

Rock Springs enters regionals as the No. 2 seed from the Southwest after finishing the regular season 14-14 overall. The Lady Tigers will take on No. 3 Southeast seed Wheatland at 1 p.m. Friday on Field 1.

Rock Springs is also guaranteed two games Friday. A win would move the Lady Tigers into a 5 p.m. matchup on Field 1 against the winner of No. 1 Southeast Cheyenne Central and No. 4 Southeast Cheyenne South. A loss would send Rock Springs to Field 2 against the loser of that game.

The Lady Tigers enter the postseason behind one of the top pitching staffs in Wyoming, led by Rilynn Wester. Earlier this week, Wester recorded the 300th strikeout of her career during Rock Springs’ rivalry sweep over Green River.

Wester also enters regionals leading the state with 127 strikeouts this season. Cheyenne East pitcher Brooklyn Lake sits just behind her with 126 strikeouts, creating a notable postseason storyline as two of Wyoming’s top pitchers enter the same regional weekend separated by just one strikeout.

Rock Springs has relied heavily on strong pitching and defense throughout the season, while Green River enters the tournament with a much-improved record in the latter half of the season.

Regional play continues Saturday with teams competing for qualification spots to next week’s state tournament.