Lady Tigers Place 10th at the 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers swimming and diving team took to the pool in Laramie to participate in the 4A state swimming and diving championships.

The Lady Tigers finished 10th as a team with a total 55 team points.

Emry Hamblin was able to capture two top five finishes with a fourth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a third place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.

