Lady Tigers Place Seventh Overall at State Meet

LARAMIE — Rock Springs Girls Swimming and Diving traveled to Laramie to participate in the State Swim Meet.

The Lady Tigers ended up finishing seventh overall in the competition. A total of 67 team points were accumulated throughout the events.

Check out the Lady Tigers’ final results below.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE RESULTS 11/2

200 Yard Medley Relay

9. RSHS A- Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 2:03.26

200 Yard IM

2. Abi Robinson-Kim 2:12.98

1 Meter Diving

4. Megahn Vasa 315.65

12. Myla Ruiz 273.50

500 Yard Freestyle

10. Payton Miller 5:43.74

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

9. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, Chloe Butcher 1:47.57

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Abi Robinson-Kim 58.77

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

8. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 3:59.19

TEAM SCORES

Laramie High School 318

Green River High School 189

Campbell County High School 182

Sheridan High School 169

Cheyenne Centeral High School 134

Thunder Basin High School 112

Rock Springs High School 67

Kelly Walsh High School 66

Cheyenne South High School 62

Evanston High School 43

Natrona County High School 32

Cheyenne East High School 17