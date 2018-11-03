Lady Tigers Place Seventh Overall at State Meet

LARAMIE — Rock Springs Girls Swimming and Diving traveled to Laramie to participate in the State Swim Meet.
The Lady Tigers ended up finishing seventh overall in the competition. A total of 67 team points were accumulated throughout the events.
Check out the Lady Tigers’ final results below.
Rock Springs High School
RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING STATE RESULTS 11/2
200 Yard Medley Relay
9. RSHS A- Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 2:03.26
200 Yard IM
2. Abi Robinson-Kim 2:12.98
1 Meter Diving
4. Megahn Vasa 315.65
12. Myla Ruiz 273.50
500 Yard Freestyle
10. Payton Miller 5:43.74
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
9. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, Chloe Butcher 1:47.57
100 Yard Backstroke
2. Abi Robinson-Kim 58.77
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
8. RSHS A- Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher 3:59.19
TEAM SCORES
Laramie High School 318
Green River High School 189
Campbell County High School 182
Sheridan High School 169
Cheyenne Centeral High School 134
Thunder Basin High School 112
Rock Springs High School 67
Kelly Walsh High School 66
Cheyenne South High School 62
Evanston High School 43
Natrona County High School 32
Cheyenne East High School 17