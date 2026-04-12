Lady Tigers Ride Shutout, Split at Wheatland; Wolves Drop Two at Torrington

WHEATLAND — The Rock Springs High School softball team continued its strong early-season play Saturday with a shutout win before settling for a split, while Green River High School remained in search of its first victory after dropping two games at Torrington.

Rock Springs opened the day with a 6-0 win over Wheatland High School, fueled by a dominant performance in the circle from Rilynn Wester. Wester tossed a complete-game shutout, limiting Wheatland’s offense and setting the tone early.

The Lady Tigers scored in the first inning on a groundout by Tarin Anderson and added to the lead with a solo home run from Jemma McGarvey in the second. Anderson drove in three runs, while Wester and McGarvey each collected two hits as Rock Springs controlled the game from start to finish.

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In the second game, Wheatland responded with a 6-1 win to split the doubleheader. After Rock Springs tied the game in the third inning on an RBI single from Anderson, Wheatland broke it open with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run.

Wester again led the Lady Tigers at the plate with two hits, while Anderson drove in the lone run.

Green River, meanwhile, battled through two high-scoring games against Torrington High School but came up short in both contests.

The Lady Wolves nearly secured a breakthrough in the opener, building a 10-4 lead before Torrington rallied for a 16-13 win. Green River totaled 12 hits, with Brinley Luth and Jocelyn Shantz each driving in three runs. Michael Burns also contributed key hits as the Wolves showed one of their strongest offensive performances of the season.

Torrington answered with a late surge, using extra-base hits to regain the lead and hold off Green River’s comeback attempts in the final innings.

In the second game, Green River jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning behind timely hitting and aggressive baserunning. However, Torrington responded with five runs in the bottom of the first before erupting for 13 runs in the third inning to pull away for an 18-7 win.

Burns and Shantz again led the offense with multiple hits and RBIs, but the Wolves were unable to slow Torrington’s offensive momentum.

With the weekend slate complete, both teams now turn their attention to Tuesday’s matchup, when Rock Springs and Green River will meet for the first time this season in a Sweetwater County showdown.