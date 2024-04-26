Lady Tigers Shine in 12-1 Victory Over GRHS

GREEN RIVER – The Lady Wolves faced a setback in their playoff race with a tough loss against the Rock Springs Lady Tigers, falling 12-1 on Thursday in their conference game.

Rock Springs took an early lead in the second inning with Tarin Anderson’s solo home run to left field. The Lady Tigers expanded their lead in the third inning as Marely Adams’ single and Payten Soltis’ fielder’s choice each brought in a run.

Rock Springs further capitalized in the fourth inning, scoring five runs on three hits. A combination of hits, including a triple by Makyla Sweeney, and errors contributed to the tally.

Pitcher Payten Soltis secured the win for Rock Springs, allowing only one earned run and striking out eight over seven innings. Despite a solid performance by Green River’s Haidyn Terry, who recorded five strikeouts, Rock Springs dominated with 11 hits and 12 runs, nine of which were earned.

Kodi Allred, Gina Barajas, Chacee Shiner, and Daniel Maag each contributed a hit for Green River, with the team executing one double play.

For Rock Springs, Tarin Anderson, Makyla Sweeney, Marely Adams, and Ruby Florencio each tallied two hits. Sweeney and Soltis were key hitters, each driving in three runs for the victorious Lady Tigers.

The two teams played a second game that was listed as a non-conference game. Rock Springs would take the win in this one as well but the Lady Wolves saw a great improvement in the score, coming up just short in a 13-12 ball game.

