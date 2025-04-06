Lady Tigers Snap Skid with Dominant Win Over Cheyenne South After Tough Losses to Laramie

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers softball team rebounded from tough losses on Friday with a commanding 14-4 win over Cheyenne South on Saturday in a weekend homestand featuring conference and non-conference play.

After dropping both games to the visiting Laramie Plainsmen on Friday — including a 14-6 loss in the conference matchup — Rock Springs found its rhythm on Saturday with consistent bats and strong fielding to earn its first conference win of the season.

Friday: Laramie 14, Rock Springs 6 (Conference); Laramie 15, Rock Springs 2 (Non-Conference)

In the first game of the doubleheader Friday, Rock Springs took a 4-3 lead in the third inning on back-to-back home runs from Hadlee Miller and Rilynn Wester. But the Plainsmen quickly responded. Laramie catcher Carson Milam delivered two home runs and five RBIs to lead a five-run surge in the sixth inning, giving the visitors the edge.

Miller crushed another solo shot in the sixth, her second homer of the day, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep up with Laramie’s 15-hit performance. Rock Springs finished with 11 hits, including multi-hit efforts from Makyla Sweeney and Tarin Anderson.

In the nightcap, Laramie jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and kept piling on. Maddie Doser homered twice and Rachael Dean added a three-run blast to power the Plainsmen to a 15-2 win. Rock Springs’ Taylor Flores drove in both of her team’s runs, and Anderson again led at the plate with two hits.

Saturday: Rock Springs 14, Cheyenne South 4 (Conference)

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers flipped the script with an explosive response against Cheyenne South. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Rock Springs rallied with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

Sweeney went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Anderson also collected two hits and two RBIs. Ruby Florencio added four RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the first and a clutch single in the sixth as part of a six-run inning that put the game out of reach.

Wester earned the win in the circle, going the distance while allowing four runs on 11 hits and striking out three. Defensively, Rock Springs was sharp, turning two double plays and committing no errors.

