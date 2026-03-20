Lady Tigers Soccer Looks to Find Leaders As Season Begins Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School’s girls soccer team opens its season this week with a young roster, a focus on development and a clear goal of building toward its best soccer by the end of the spring.

With early matches approaching, the Lady Tigers are still in the process of establishing their identity, blending a mix of returning players and newcomers while emphasizing growth and consistency from the outset.

“The team is looking really good so far,” head coach Braxton Rosette said. “We have a young core group of girls this year but they came into the first week of the season with the right mentality. They are working hard and competing at a high level every day.”

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That mentality has been key during the opening days of preseason, as the coaching staff evaluates the roster and begins laying the foundation for the season ahead.

“We have only had one week of practice so we are still working on physical fitness and technical ability this early on,” Rosette said. “The first week is always an evaluation process. We need to learn about the younger girls and see what level our returning girls are at before throwing any advanced concepts at them.”

With a relatively inexperienced group, building chemistry and communication has also been a major emphasis, though Rosette acknowledged that process takes time.

“Chemistry and communication aren’t qualities that the girls just walk into the season with. It takes time,” he said. “We are still early into building an identity and getting to know one another. The chemistry will improve practice-by-practice and throughout our team bonding sessions off the field as the year goes on.”*

As the Lady Tigers prepare for their opening matches, the focus remains on steady improvement rather than immediate results.

“Early in the schedule the girls must take things one day at a time. Drill-by-drill, practice-by-practice, game-by-game,” Rosette said. “We as a team must understand that the regular season is about growth and development. We want to build towards playing our highest level of soccer in May.”

That approach will be tested right away against quality competition, giving the coaching staff an early look at how the team responds to game situations.

“I am hoping to see some character from the girls during our opening matches,” Rosette said. “I want to see who is going to step up and be a leader. I want to see who can push themselves at the end of a game when their body is exhausted.”

While specific roles are still being determined, Rosette said the roster features a promising blend of youth and experience that could evolve throughout the season.

“There are plenty of returning girls who I expect to earn major roles in the team this year,” he said. “We also have some freshman I expect to make a big impact on the team. I think we have a healthy mix of young girls who are hungry, and returning girls who can lead the way with some experience.”

As Rock Springs begins its season, the focus is less about immediate outcomes and more about building a foundation. With a young group still taking shape, the Lady Tigers will look to grow together — one match at a time — and develop into a team capable of competing at its highest level when the postseason arrives.