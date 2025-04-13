Lady Tigers Split Games with Torrington, Lady Wolves Fall to Wheatland

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Behind a two-home-run, five-RBI day from Tarin Anderson, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers rolled past Torrington 14-3 Saturday morning to pick up a key 4A South Conference win. Later that afternoon, the bats stayed hot, but the defense faltered in a 12-11 non-conference loss to the same Trailblazers squad.

Meanwhile, in Green River, the Lady Wolves rallied late but came up short in a 6-3 loss to Wheatland at Veterans Park.

Anderson Leads Rock Springs Past Torrington in Conference Clash

In their first matchup of the day, Rock Springs used an eight-run fourth inning and a stellar outing from pitcher Rilynn Wester to cruise to a dominant win over Torrington.

Anderson opened the scoring with a solo shot to center field in the second and later crushed another homer in the fourth to spark the Tigers’ offensive surge. That inning also featured run-producing hits from Hadlee Miller, Wester, and Ruby Florencio, as Rock Springs blew the game wide open.

Wester took care of business in the circle, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs over six innings. The only Torrington runs came on defensive miscues by the Lady Tigers in the first and third.

Rock Springs scattered 12 hits across the game, with Wester, Florencio, Miller, and Makyla Sweeney each collecting multiple knocks. Defensively, the Tigers added a double play to round out a well-rounded performance.

Defense Slips in Back-and-Forth Loss

The Tigers nearly completed a Saturday sweep, building a 10-6 lead in the third inning of the afternoon rematch thanks to a seven-run outburst. Wester delivered again with a two-RBI double and added a home run earlier in the game. PJ Tomison and Florencio also chipped in with timely hits.

But Torrington wouldn’t go away. Rein Coulson’s three-run homer in the fifth capped a six-run inning for the Trailblazers, giving them a 12-10 lead that Rock Springs couldn’t overcome.

Florencio took the loss despite a strong effort at the plate, where she went 3-for-4. Wester added three RBIs and Tomison doubled. The Tigers drew eight walks but left the tying run on base in the final frame.

Torrington’s Makayla Burkart drove in five runs and went a perfect 3-for-3, helping her team avenge their earlier loss.

Lady Wolves Battle #4 Wheatland but Fall 6-3

In Green River, the Lady Wolves matched Wheatland hit for hit, but the Bulldogs came through in the clutch for a 6-3 win.

Green River fell behind 3-0 in the first, but battled back to tie the game in the fifth. Danielle Maag delivered the big hit—a double down the right field line—to bring it even at 3-3.

The tie was short-lived. Wheatland’s Camryn Mickelsen launched a solo home run in the sixth, and the Bulldogs added two more insurance runs in the seventh.

Pitcher Haidyn Terry went the distance for the Wolves, striking out eight and walking three. Green River racked up 11 hits, with five players tallying two each—Cassie Kelley, Kodi Allred, Emma Rieck, Maag, and Chacee Shiner.

Maag’s two-hit, one-RBI performance paced the Wolves’ offense, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 12-hit output from Wheatland.

Up Next

Green River and Rock Springs will face off Tuesday in a 4A South Conference matchup, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. in Green River.