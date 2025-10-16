Lady Tigers Swept by Star Valley, Look to Rebound This Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers battled throughout but came up short Wednesday night, falling in straight sets to the Star Valley Lady Braves.

In the opening set, Rock Springs trailed 18-14 before rallying to pull within one at 18-17. However, Star Valley regained control late to take the set 25-18.

The Lady Tigers struggled to find their footing in the second, falling behind early 7-2 and later 14-4 before dropping the set 25-12.

In the third and final frame, Rock Springs trailed 10-4 before calling a timeout to regroup. The Tigers began to match Star Valley’s pace, with the deficit at 12-6, but the Lady Braves held firm and closed out the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Rock Springs will look to bounce back this weekend as they stay home to host Natrona County on Friday and Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

