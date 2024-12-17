Lady Tigers’ Turnwall Signs to Play for Mount Marty University

Rock Springs High School's Kyndall Turnwall signed a letter of intent to play for Mount Marty University in South Dakota. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – A Lady Tiger will continue to play softball as a Lancer after she graduates from Rock Springs High School this spring.

Kyndall Turnwall committed to play softball for Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota Monday evening, in a signing ceremony attended by friends, family and her coaches. Turnwall said she has a friend who attends the school and said she knows she will receive a good education from Mount Marty. She plans to study biology, saying she wants to become a doctor.

Turnwall has played softball since she was seven years old and said she enjoys it because it’s a sport she excels in and has always enjoyed the family aspect of a softball team. She said that family atmosphere is one thing she will always remember about playing for the Lady Tigers.

“We’re just a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a good family environment.”

Prior to the start of her final year at RSHS, Turnwall said she has one goal for herself and the team: secure a fourth-place finish or better at state. The Lady Tigers took fourth during the state finals last year and Turnwall said she would at least like to repeat that feat.

Turnwall said she is thankful for all of her coaches, teammates, friends, and her parents Toni Turnwall and Jason Jelaco for their support in helping her become the person she is today.

