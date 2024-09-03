Lady Tigers Volleyball to Focus on Fundamentals with a Young Squad

ROCK SPRINGS — As the volleyball season gets into gear, Rock Springs High School head coach Wendy Bider is focused on building a strong foundation for her young team. With only one returning starter, the Lady Tigers are gearing up for a year of growth and development.

“The first thing that we’re going to work on is we need to develop the fundamentals to play at the varsity level,” Bider said. “We have an extremely young team, with only one return starter, which is Brynn Bider. We need to establish our serve receive and work on our blocking and defensive schemes.”

With a team full of new faces, Bider expects several young players to step up. “We will have all new players in each position, except for Brynn Bider playing in the outside position,” she noted. “We will have sophomores and a freshman playing at the varsity level.”

During the offseason, the Lady Tigers put in significant effort to prepare for the upcoming challenges. “We had a phenomenal turnout for weights this summer,” Bider shared. “We had great open gym attendance, and we had a camp at the beginning of the summer that the entire team participated in.”

As the Lady Tigers prepare for a season of rebuilding, Bider’s goals remain clear. “Our main focus is rebuilding and establishing good fundamentals and then also finding a chemistry with a bunch of new athletes,” she said. “It may be rough at the beginning of the season, but I anticipate by the end we will be a much better team.”

With a commitment to growth and teamwork, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are ready to take on the season with determination and a fresh perspective.