Lady Wolves Advance to First State Title Match Since 2009 After Five-Set Win Over Laramie

McKinley Killpack. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves are heading back to the Class 4A State Championship match for the first time since 2009 after outlasting top-seeded Laramie in another five-set thriller Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Just one day after surviving a five-set battle against Sheridan in the quarterfinals, Green River showed grit and determination once again, defeating the Plainsmen 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13) to earn a spot in Saturday’s title match.

The Lady Wolves, the No. 2 seed from the West, entered the semifinal looking to break a 16-year drought since their last state championship appearance, a year that ended with a 3-2 win over Evanston in 2009.

Green River dropped the first set 25-21 but responded with authority, dominating the second set 25-11 to even the match. The Lady Wolves carried that momentum into the third, edging Laramie 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.

Laramie, seeking its third straight championship appearance after winning the title in 2023 and finishing runner-up to Kelly Walsh last year, refused to go down quietly. The Plainsmen answered with a 25-21 win in the fourth set, forcing a decisive fifth.

In a tense final frame, Green River held off several late rallies from Laramie to secure a 15-13 victory, sending their bench and fans into celebration as the Lady Wolves punched their long-awaited ticket to the 4A championship match.

Green River will face the winner of Kelly Walsh and Thunder Basin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the state title. With the loss, Laramie moves into the consolation bracket to face Star Valley at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with a chance to play for third place later that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

