Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers Split Weekend Home Matches

SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers wrapped up a tough weekend of conference volleyball action, each splitting their two matches as they push through a competitive 4A season.

Green River, who was ranked #4 in Class 4A heading into last week, began their weekend with a hard-fought victory over Natrona County on Friday, September 13. In a back-and-forth five-set thriller, the Lady Wolves narrowly edged out the Fillies 3-2 (29-27, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12), marking their first conference win of the season. Green River’s persistence in the deciding fifth set helped them grind out the victory after a match full of momentum swings.

However, the following day presented a stiffer challenge. Facing the #3-ranked Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday, the Lady Wolves started strong by winning the first set 25-23. But Kelly Walsh rallied, taking the next three sets (25-22, 25-17, 27-25) to claim the 3-1 win. Green River pushed the Trojans to the brink in the fourth set but couldn’t pull through in the end after a ruled point for Green River when the two teams were tied 24-24 was overturned in favor of Kelly Walsh, switching the momentum.

The Lady Wolves sit at 8-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play as they head into their next set of matches. They’ll take on Star Valley in another crucial matchup on Friday, September 20. The game, set for 5 p.m. in Afton, presents an opportunity for Green River to bounce back and keep pace in the 4A Northwest standings.

Rock Springs had a similar weekend of highs and lows. Friday night brought a challenging match against the same Kelly Walsh squad that bested Green River. The Lady Tigers fell in three sets (25-9, 25-23, 25-18) as Kelly Walsh dominated early before Rock Springs nearly stole the second set. Despite the straight-set loss, Rock Springs showed improvement as the match progressed.

The Lady Tigers rebounded on Saturday with a gutsy performance against Natrona County. After taking the first two sets (25-15, 25-20), Rock Springs had to fend off a determined comeback by the Fillies, who forced a fifth set. In the decisive frame, the Tigers held their ground, winning 15-10 to secure the 3-2 victory. Rock Springs now sits at 7-8 overall and 1-1 in conference play, just behind Green River in the standings due to the overall record.

The Lady Tigers will face a non-conference test today when they travel to 3A Lyman for an interclass matchup at 6 p.m. While this game won’t impact their conference standings, it gives Rock Springs a chance to fine-tune their play against a good team ahead of more 4A contests.

As the season progresses, both Green River and Rock Springs find themselves in the middle of a competitive 4A Northwest race. Kelly Walsh remains on top at 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference, but Green River and Rock Springs are right behind with matching 1-1 conference records. Natrona County, still searching for their first conference win, sits at 0-2.

With key games ahead, both teams will be looking to climb the standings in the coming weeks.

