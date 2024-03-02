Lady Wolves and Tigers Battle For State Qualification Tomorrow

GREEN RIVER – The Green River and Rock Springs girl teams battle each other tomorrow for a ticket to the 4A State Championship. After a 1-1 start for both teams at the 4A West Regional tournament in Green River, one of these teams must end the other’s season to secure a spot in state.

The game starts at 9 a.m. tomorrow and TRN Media will have live coverage of the game in cooperation with SVI Media. You can listen to the GR broadcast of the game on the radio on 104.9 FM/1490 AM KUGR. You can listen to the RS version on 97.9 FM KZWB. You can watch both versions of the game with free HD video thanks to SVI Media at svinews.com.

The winner of the morning game qualifies for state next week and plays the winner of the Riverton vs Kelly Walsh game for the third-place match which determines which team gets the third seed next week at state. The Riverton vs Kelly Walsh game takes place at the same time at Lincoln Middle School.

So far this year, the Lady Tigers are 2-0 against the Lady Wolves. The final scores of both games were 43-36 and 47-32.

Green River is coming off a big 61-15 win over Jackson today while the Tigers are coming off a tough 41-31 loss to Star Valley who ranked first in the 4A Southwest coming into the tournament.

For the boys, the Green River Wolves season came to an end today as they dropped a close 54-51 game to Cody today. For the Tigers, they fell to Jackson 61-51 and must beat Evanston tomorrow to make it to state. This game starts at 10:30 at Lincoln Middle School. TRN Media is also covering this game but we most likely will miss the first few minutes due to the girls’ game wrapping up at GRHS. If the Tigers win, they will have another game at 1:30 at Lincoln Middle School for the third seed against the winner of Riverton vs. Cody.