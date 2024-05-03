Lady Wolves and Tigers Head North for Final Regular Season Week of Softball

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs girl softball teams head north this weekend to face the Cody Fillies and Worland Lady Warriors.

Games get started Friday and the Lady Wolves take on Worland at 3:30 p.m. while the Lady Tigers face Cody at the same time.

TRN Media will live-stream the first game for both Sweetwater County schools this Friday. You can find the stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

The following day, Green River and Rock Springs switch opponents and those games both start at 11:30 a.m. TRN Media is live-streaming the Green River game Saturday and you can find it in the same links above.

These are the final games of the regular season for both teams. RSHS has already punched their ticket to state, currently placed as the top seed in the west with their 14-6 overall record and 7-1 conference record. To secure the number one seed, they only need to win one game or Cody lose one as Cody currently has a 5-1 conference record.

Going into the game Friday, Cody is ranked fourth in the latest WyoPreps Coaches & Media Softball Poll while Rock Springs comes in at fifth.

For the Lady Wolves, they can control their destiny if they win both their conference games against Cody and Worland. If they do not, then Kelly Walsh must lose more of their conference games this week than Green River for the Lady Wolves to make state. GRHS is currently 6-15 overall and 3-5 in conference games, including two wins over Kelly Walsh. For the Lady Trojans, they are 5-13-1 overall and 2-5 in conference play.