Lady Wolves and Tigers Split Softball Games Thursday

GREEN RIVER – The Lady Wolves and Tigers faced on the diamond Thursday in their first games against each other this season. Both teams would claim one victory each with Green River coming on top in the first game 17-5, before Rock Springs bounced back and won the second game 4-3.

In the first game, Rock Springs had control early as they found themselves up 4-0 heading into the top of the third inning after some good pitching from Payten Soltis and back-to-back home runs from Rilynn Wester and Ruby Florencio.

In the top of the third, the Lady Wolves started to click defensively and offensively. Haidyn Terry delivered a solid inning in the pitching circle ending the Lady Tigers at-bats in the third with just eight pitches and one hit allowed. The Lady Wolves then got their chance to bat again and Izzy Kelly got the scoring started with at three-run inside-the-park home run.

From then on in the first ball game it was all Green River as they went on to outscore the Lady Tigers 17-5 in the first ball game of the night.

After the first game, there was one more timed match to get some more players some varsity minutes. The Lady Tigers would clutch this one out, with the Lady Wolves aiming to make a comeback late. Thanks to some late-game heroics from Wester in the pitch circle, the Tigers secured the 4-3 win.

Both teams face each other again in a few weeks with a Thursday night double header in Rock Springs on April 11th.