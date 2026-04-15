Lady Wolves Battle Early as Lady Tigers Continue Strong Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs softball team continued its strong season Tuesday, sweeping Green River in a conference doubleheader to improve to 8-6, while the Lady Wolves dropped to 0-14 on the year.

Despite the results, Green River showed improvement in the opening game, staying within one run late before Rock Springs pulled away.

In the first game, the Lady Tigers earned an 11-6 win in a contest that was closer than the final score indicated.

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Green River finished with 11 hits compared to Rock Springs’ 10 and trailed just 6-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Lady Tigers, however, broke the game open with a five-run inning to create separation before closing it out.

Michael Burns led the Lady Wolves offensively, going 3-for-4 and driving in five runs. Hadlee Mortimer added two hits as Green River showed one of its stronger offensive performances of the season.

Rock Springs was paced by a balanced attack at the plate, with multiple players recording multi-hit games. Rilynn Wester led the Lady Tigers with three RBIs, while Tarin Anderson, Rachael Wallendorff and Berkley Garner each contributed two hits.

In the second game, Rock Springs took control early and never let up in a 20-4 win.

Green River struck first in the second inning, taking advantage of an error to score two runs. The lead was short-lived, as Rock Springs responded in the bottom half of the inning and continued to build momentum.

The Lady Tigers broke the game open with an eight-run third inning, then added nine more runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Wester led the way again, driving in five runs, while Anderson added a home run as part of a big offensive showing. Rock Springs totaled 13 hits and drew 10 walks in the game.

Green River, meanwhile, continues to develop a young roster on both sides of the ball. Through 14 games this season, the Lady Wolves have yet to hold an opponent under 10 runs, highlighting an area the team will look to improve as the season progresses.

Rock Springs will look to carry its momentum forward, while Green River continues its search for its first win of the season.