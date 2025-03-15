Lady Wolves Capture Consolation Championship, Take 5th at State

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves closed out their season on a high note, capturing the consolation championship at the 4A State Tournament with a 60-45 victory over the Natrona County Fillies on Saturday.

After defeating Star Valley the day before, Green River head coach Clinton Landon emphasized his desire to get one more game to ensure all the seniors could take the floor for their final high school contest. His team delivered against the Lady Braves which set the stage for them to face off against a familiar opponent in Natrona County, whom they battled in the 4A West Regional Championship just a week prior.

Sydnie Eastman opened the scoring for the Lady Wolves with a layup in the first minute and a half. After an early 3-3 tie, Isa Vasco and Natrona’s Brynn Sybrant exchanged baskets before a pair of layups from Nicole Wilson gave Green River a 10-6 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Following a timeout from Natrona County, the Lady Wolves’ defense tightened up, forcing two steals in the final two minutes while holding the Fillies scoreless. Green River extended its lead to 16-8 by the end of the first quarter, fueled by balanced scoring from Wilson, Eastman, and Vasco, each contributing four points.

Senior Addison Demaret, playing through an injury, opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, extending Green River’s lead to 11. The Lady Wolves continued their defensive dominance, holding Natrona scoreless for the first minute of the quarter. Jos Berens broke the scoring drought with a three, but the Lady Wolves maintained control, leading 26-13 at the halfway mark of the second.

Natrona made a small push late in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 30-21 at halftime. Wilson led Green River with seven points and five rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Demaret was a force defensively, tallying two blocks while adding five points and three rebounds. The Lady Wolves had 16 points off turnovers in the first half while allowing just three.

Green River found its rhythm in the third quarter behind Vasco, who exploded for 13 of the Lady Wolves’ 16 points in the period. The offensive surge helped Green River maintain control with a 46-33 lead entering the final frame.

The momentum carried over into the fourth quarter as the Lady Wolves cruised to victory, outscoring the Fillies in every quarter on their way to the 15-point win.

Wilson capped her season with a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Vasco led all scorers with 23 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Arnold contributed nine points, eight rebounds, and three steals, while Demaret finished with five points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Eastman chipped in four points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

For Natrona, Sybrant led the Fillies with 19 points and two rebounds, while Berens added 14 points.

As a team, Green River dominated the hustle categories, scoring 24 points off turnovers while allowing just five. The Lady Wolves also capitalized on second-chance opportunities, recording 14 second-chance points.

Following the victory, Landon reflected on the moment, calling it “a special moment” to send the seniors off with a win.

This season was their fourth 20-win season of all time and their sixth consolation championship of all time.

Check out some photos from the game below.